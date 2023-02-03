Some games warn Twitter API changes could lock players out

If you use Twitter to log into any important services, games, or other stuff, you may want to set up alternate login methods. Twitter’s upcoming API changes may break your ability to log in with Twitter.

At least, that’s the warning from two popular online games. Genshin Impact and Arknights (spotted by The Verge) both shared warnings on Twitter that gamers should change their logins just in case.

IMPORTANT: "Login With Twitter Account" Service Adjustment Notice We are in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API adjustments on game account login and the corresponding resolutions.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/Su7g7RuOYk — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 3, 2023

Genshin Impact tweeted that it’s ” in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API adjustments on game account login” and suggested in a follow-up that customers link their email address to their HoYoverse account to avoid login problems.

[Important Notice] In regard to Twitter's recent announcement on API policy change, we STRONGLY recommend players binding their game accounts with the Yostar account if have not done so in case of any contingency.#Arknights #Yostar pic.twitter.com/b8aOX0q6ew — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) February 3, 2023

Similarly, Arknights tweeted that players should bind their game accounts to a Yostar account in case of issues stemming from Twitter’s API change. (I particularly enjoyed the perplexing image tweeted in response to the warning).

These warnings come after Twitter announced plans to remove the free tier of its API and start charging for access. It remains unclear if the adjustment will impact login services like this, but given how Elon Musk’s previous rash changes impacted Twitter, better safe than sorry.

Source: Genshin Impact, Arknights Via: The Verge