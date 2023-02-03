Apple’s HomePod (2nd-Gen) is now available for $399.

Apple’s new HomePod is very similar to its discontinued predecessor both inside and out, though it does offer improved sound quality, Thread smart home device support and a slightly cheaper price tag. The new smart speaker can also act as a speaker system for the Apple TV.

Apple’s new HomePod (2nd-Gen) is available for $399 in ‘Midnight’ and ‘White’ from the Apple Store.

For more on Apple’s HomePod (2nd-Gen), check out Dean Daley’s review of the smart speaker.

