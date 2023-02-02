Rogers reports wireless subscriber, revenue growth in Q4 results

Rogers’ Q4 financial results show growth in its wireless and service sectors, leading to $4.1 billion in total revenue.

Revenue on the wireless front grew by 7 percent through roaming revenue and growth in its postpaid mobile subscriber count. Rogers’ added 193,000 postpaid customers, increasing its base by 32 percent year-over-year. Rogers expanded its 5G network across the county, reaching more than 1,900 communities as of December 31st, 2022.

Equipment revenue on the wireless front increased by 6 percent as customers shifted towards higher-value smartphones.

However, the same success is not reported on the prepaid side, with the loss of 7,000 subscribers.

Looking at Rogers’ full year, the company grew its post-paid mobile phone base by 545,000 subscribers, the “strongest results since 2007,” the company says in its financial results. The growth comes in the same year as the Rogers outage that left thousands without wireless and wireless services.

The news comes as Rogers, Shaw, and Québecor expanded its self-imposed deadline to conclude their mergers. The companies are still waiting for Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne to approve the transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses to Vidéotron.

More to come…