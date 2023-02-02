Nintendo Switch is Canada’s best-selling console for the fifth year in a row

It’s no surprise that the Nintendo Switch is a global darling. However, according to Nintendo of Canada, the Switch was the best-selling console in the country in 2022. This marks a five-year run for the Switch and its overwhelming success in the country.

During an extensive interview with Financial Post’s Chad Sapieha, Nintendo of Canada’s Susan Pennefather said that last year was “another blockbuster year for Nintendo” in Canada.

The past year marked the arrival of many premier titles for the company. The Nintendo Switch’s momentum was further propelled by the likes of Splatoon 3 (7.90 units sold), Kirby and the Forgotten Land (5.27 million), and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The latter of which became the fastest-selling Pokémon game, selling over 10 million copies within its first three days. The Pokémon series alone has seen lifetime sales of more than 440 million units worldwide, according to Pennefather.

As of January, it’s estimated that the Nintendo Switch has sold 118.69 million units across its five years on the market. This puts the Switch as the third best-selling platform alongside the PlayStation 2’s 155 million units and the Nintendo DS’ 154 million.

Pennefather attributes much of the Switch’s success in Canada to its strong IP catalogue. One of which is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a re-release of a seven-year-old title. The base game alone has been a cult hit, reaching upwards of 48.41 million units sold. However, its Booster Course Pass DLC has helped secure the title’s spot in the top 10 games sold each month.

Further on in the interview, Pennefather cites a recent survey from the Entertainment Software Association of Canada. In it, it’s said that 53 percent of Canadians play video games on a regular basis. Half of this figure is comprised of females. Nintendo of Canada believes that the company “has very accessible, family-friendly games.” Due to this and the name recognition many Nintendo franchises have, Pennefather believes Nintendo has the right combination of hardware and software to be the best-selling system in the country.

Nintendo is already bracing for another big year ahead of it. As the Switch enters its sixth year on the market, the company has already launched Fire Emblem Engage to much critical acclaim. However, it’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is set for May, that has many Canadians waiting with bated breath. The release of this game alone is enough to believe that Nintendo can maintain its driving force.

On top of appealing software, Nintendo is also returning to the big screen with Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film hits theatres on April 7th in Canada. It will surely attract eyes to Nintendo’s hardware and software featuring gaming’s favourite plumber.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Financial Post