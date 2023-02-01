These Xbox 360 games will be delisted in Canada next week

Xbox has announced that a few dozen Xbox 360 games will be delisted from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7th.
As spotted by Wario64, Xbox has quietly updated its support page to list a variety of 360 games that will be removed from the console’s digital storefront. Thankfully, Xbox confirmed with The Verge that any of these games that are playable on Xbox One and Series X/S via backwards compatibility will remain available. Further, 360 players who purchase any of these games before February 7th can continue playing and even re-download them past this date.
It should be noted that the games that are being removed vary depending on the country, but here’s the Canada-specific list:
- Aegis Wing
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed IV
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Blue Dragon
- Breakdown
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Castle Crashers
- Cloning Clyde
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Dark Souls
- Darksiders II
- DAYTONA USA
- Defense Grid
- Eets: Chowdown
- Far Cry 2
- Final Fight: DblImpact
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LIMBO
- Lost Odyssey
- Mass Effect 2
- Monopoly Deal
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- N+
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Peggle 2
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Prince of Persia
- R.U.S.E.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Skate 2
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky
- Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- The Orange Box
- The Raven Episode 1
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Xbox didn’t provide a reason as to why these games are being delisted. However, companies regularly discontinue content on older platforms, with the Wii U and 3DS’ respective digital storefronts being next on the chopping block in March.
Image credit: Disney