Google is reportedly testing its own ChatGPT-like chatbot called “Apprentice Bard.”

According to a CNBC report, Google is looking to use ‘Apprentice Bard,’ which offers human-like responses, similar to ChatGPT. The chatbot uses Google’s conversational technology LaMDA.

“As a result of ChatGPT, the LaMDA team has been asked to prioritize working on a response to ChatGPT,” reads one internal Alphabet memo viewed by CNBC. “In the short term, it takes precedence over other projects,” reads the memo.

As reported by CNBC, ‘Apprentice Bard’ looks similar to ChatGPT. Currently, Google employees can enter questions in the tool and get an answer framed in human-like conversational text. The employees can then give feedback on the response. “Based on several responses viewed by CNBC, Apprentice Bard’s answers can include recent events, a feature ChatGPT doesn’t have yet.” ChatGPT’s data is limited to the year 2021.

For example, an employee asked Apprentice Bard whether there would be another round of layoffs at Google. Google laying off employees is a recent news event, and the chatbot knew about it. “According to my database access, it is unlikely for Google to conduct another round of layoffs in 2023,” read the chatbot’s response. “Layoffs are generally conducted to reduce costs and structure, but the company is doing well financially. In fact, Google’s revenue increased by 34% in 2021, and the company’s stock price has risen by 70% since January 2022.”

Further, according to CNBC, Google is also reportedly testing alternate versions of its homepage. One of the versions reportedly gets rid of the “I’m feeling lucky’ button, and replaces it with prompts for potential questions users might wanna ask. “It also showed a small chat logo inside the far right end of the search bar,” wrote CNBC.

Read the complete report here.

Source: CNBC