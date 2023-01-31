Pixel Buds A-Series’ multi-pair broken after latest update

Google’s latest firmware update for the Pixel Buds A-Series seems to be doing more harm than good.

The latest update, ‘version 3.519.0,’ is meant to fix some underlying bugs, but seems to have broken the earbuds’ multi-device pairing ability.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel Buds A-Series’ multi-pair functionality was severely limited already. Unlike the Pixel Buds Pro, the Buds A-Series could only be paired to two devices, while being limited to being ‘connected’ to one device at once. Now, after the V3.519.0 update, even the two-device pairing seems to be broken.

The report comes via a Reddit thread about the new firmware update. According to users commenting on the thread, “After the update, it’s (the Buds A-Series) only able to be used by the last device which was paired. In other words, if I pair my notebook then my phone loses the ability to connect. If I then follow up by re-pairing my phone, then the notebook can no longer.”

User ‘TenderFlipper’ wrote that they even performed a factory reset of the buds, but that seemingly made no difference.

Essentially, whenever you need to connect your buds to a different device, you’ll have to re-pair them. Further, according to users, the only way to get the buds into pairing mode is fully resetting them by pressing the button on the back of the case for upwards of 20 seconds. Having to reset your earbuds every time you want to switch between devices is pretty infuriating.

If you own a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series buds and haven’t updated them to the latest firmware yet, don’t. If you’ve already updated, all you can do now is wait for a fix from Google. That said, considering that Google knows about the bug, the fix shouldn’t be that far out.

Source: Reddit ‘CentreInYou’ Via: Android Police