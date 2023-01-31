PlayStation denies report that PS VR2 production halved due to weak pre-orders

Sony has refuted a new Bloomberg report claiming that the tech giant has halved its forecast for PlayStation VR2 launch quarter shipments.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, PlayStation said it has “not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers” and it’s “seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village.”

This comes after a January 30th Bloomberg report in which the publication said that disappointing pre-orders had led Sony to adjust its original forecast of two million to one million headsets shipped.

On top of VR already being a more niche market, Bloomberg noted that the PS VR2’s steep price tag — $750 in Canada, more than a PS5 — was seen as a key reason behind the supposed underperformance. For context, the PS5, for which the PS VR2 is an accessory, starts at $519 in Canada. The lack of backwards compatibility with the original PS VR may also deter some from buying the new headset.

Of course, Sony wouldn’t admit one way or the other whether pre-orders have been soft, so it remains to be seen how the PS VR2 will fare. For what it’s worth, we recently got to go hands-on with the PS VR2 and came away very impressed. Check out our full preview here.

The PS VR2 will launch in Canada on February 22nd.

Source: Bloomberg, GamesIndustry.biz