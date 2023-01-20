Best Buy Top Deals for the week: Watch 5 Pro, Fire TV Stick 4K, Ring Wired Doorbell and more

Best Buy Canada’s new batch of Top Deals go live today, Friday, January 20th, with discounts on wireless earbuds and headphones, TVs, wearables, laptops and printers, among other product categories.

Check out some of the Top Deals below:

Logitech MK540 Wireless Optical Keyboard & Mouse Combo – English: $59.99 (save $20)

Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC (Intel Core-i5 12400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $69.99 (save $5)

LG 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (24MP44B-B) – Black: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $199.99 (save $100)

Jabra Elite 7 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Titanium Black: $159.99 (save $100)

Acer 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Pentium Silver N6000/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $449.99 (save $180)

Sony BRAVIA XR 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Google TV Smart TV (XR65A80K) – 2022 – Titanium Black: $2,399.99 (save $100)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $199.99 (save $150)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU7000FXZC): $749.99 (save $50)

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $49.99 (save $35)

Twinkly Curtain RGB Smart LED Light – 210 Lights: $119.99 (save $20)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $509.99 (save $50)

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $599.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet – Graphite: $1,159 (save $90)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $64.99 (save $10)

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens, Camera Bag & 32GB Memory Card: $929.99 (save $50)

WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) – Black: $379.99 (save $150)

Marketplace offers

MotionGrey Standing Desk Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk Computer for Home and Office – White Frame (55×24 Tabletop Included): $229.99 (save $485)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – V10B Cordless Vacuum, Colour may vary (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $429.99 (save $120)

HP 15.6-inch TOUCHSCREEN Laptop i5-1155G7 12GB 256GB SSD Windows 11 Natural Silver: $699 (save $300)

The sale ends on Thursday, January 26th. Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

