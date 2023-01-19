Five months post launch, Android 13 is on 5.2 percent of all devices

Android 13 has achieved a 5.2 percent adoption rate on all devices in less than six months since launch, as revealed in the official Android distribution numbers from Google (via 9to5Google).

It’s worth noting that Google used to share the distribution numbers almost every month but has become irregular with updates more recently. For example, the last Android distribution numbers from Google came in August 2022, just before Android 13 launched.

The latest figures show that devices running Android 13 now account for 5.2 percent of all devices, while Android 12 and 12L account for 18.9 percent of the total, a significant increase from the 13.3 percent reported in August. Notably, the chart does not distinguish between Android 12 and 12L.

Looking at older versions of Android, usage of Android Oreo has dropped below 10 percent, with similar declines in usage for other versions. Android Jelly Bean, which previously accounted for 0.3 percent of devices, is no longer listed, while KitKat has dropped from 0.9 percent to 0.7 percent.

The rapid adoption of Android 13 is likely due to the swift rollout of updates by phone manufacturers such as Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, and others, prompting users to upgrade.

Google calculates the numbers by compiling the number of Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period. The Android distribution numbers aren’t available through any of Google’s official web pages; however, they are available to developers via Google’s Android Studio.

Source: 9to5Google