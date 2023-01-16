fbpx
Square Enix’s titles are up to 90 percent off at Humble

Get Life is Strange: True Colors for $31.99 (regularly $79.99)

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jan 16, 20238:01 PM EST
Final Fantasy developer Square Enix is holding a late New Year sale at Humble Bundle, with some titles up to 90 percent off.

Check out some of the titles on sale below:

Note, all the games mentioned above are for PC only. Check out all Square Enix games on sale at Humble Bundle here.

Image credit: Square Enix

Via: @GameDealsCanada

