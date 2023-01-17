How Rogers tackles network energy consumption without sacrificing performance

As mobile network usage increases, so does energy consumption. In addition, if 5G, the latest generation of cellular technology, is deployed in the same way as previous generations, there will be an unsustainable rise in energy consumption. This creates a massive sustainability challenge for communications providers who want to save power without compromising network performance – all while achieving carbon emission reduction targets.

The good news is that companies like Rogers Communications are already taking action. And Ericsson believes it is possible to scale up 5G while simultaneously reducing total network energy consumption.

Delivering 5G and securing network energy performance

Rogers runs Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G networks, keeping Canadians connected to the possibilities and moments that matter most. And like many operators around the world, Rogers has been seeing energy usage rise in recent years.

Since 2015, Rogers has experienced a 500 percent increase in total traffic, driving up absolute energy consumption considerably despite a reduction in total energy use per petabyte of data. Now, the company is looking for solutions to improve the energy efficiency of its network and reduce their carbon emissions.

Energy-saving solutions offer the best of both worlds

To start saving energy, Rogers turned to Ericsson’s Radio Access Network (RAN) energy-saving software solutions, which include tools that automatically switch off radio power amplifiers on when traffic is low, and reschedules non-critical data transmission and turns off power amplifiers during periods of low activity.

Since deploying these solutions, Rogers has saved 25 GWh of power annually. That amounts to an estimated reduction of 3,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to taking almost 650 gasoline powered cars off the road for one year.

Prioritizing sustainability while meeting user demands for data and performance will always be a challenge for service providers. But with the right tools, it’s entirely possible to decrease power consumption while keeping up with 5G deployments and the growing demand for connectivity among consumers and industry.

This story is sponsored by Ericsson. MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.