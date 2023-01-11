iPhone 15 Pro lineup reported to ditch clicky power and volume buttons

In October 2022, we reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup would ditch the physical click-touch and power buttons in favour of new solid-state buttons. Back then, the information was shared by reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and now he’s doubling down on his prediction.

According to Kuo, if the change in buttons is received well by iPhone users, Apple will implement it in its other high-end devices.

(1/5)

Cirrus Logic is the primary winner for canceling physical buttons and the change to adopt solid-state buttons on the 2H23 high-end iPhone 15 models. https://t.co/CNfZOYwRXn — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2023

“My latest survey indicates that high-end iPhone 15 models will feature solid-state buttons and will equip with additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feel of physical buttons’ force feedback,” wrote Kuo. “As the exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine’s controller IC for solid-state buttons, Cirrus Logic stands to benefit markedly from this new design. If users respond well to this new design, I think it may be adopted in other high-end models of product lines in the future.”

If the Taptic Engine technology on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is similar to what Apple implemented on the iPhone 7’s Touch ID button, removing physical volume and power buttons wouldn’t likely be a significant issue for most users.

From what we know, the iPhone 15 line-up will measure as follows: 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Further, the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature a new 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will include the same A16 chip as the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Rumours also suggest that the iPhone 15 series Pro devices will cost more than the 14 Pro variants did at launch. Read more about it here.

Source: @mingchikuo