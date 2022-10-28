Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro could feature volume and power buttons that don’t click

Similar to the move to a physical capacitive Touch ID button that doesn’t click with the iPhone 7, a new report indicates Apple could have plans to take the same route with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.

According to often-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro devices will ditch clickable volume and power buttons for touch-sensitive buttons that don’t click. This means that the smartphones will feature Taptic Engines “on the internal left and right sides” that provide force feedback when you touch the button.

(1/6)

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

While a minor change, if the Taptic Engine technology replicates what Apple did with the iPhone 7’s Touch ID button, I don’t have an issue with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max ditching volume and power buttons that physically move.

Along with this change, the iPhone 15 series is expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C, and there are also reports that Apple will offer exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max that wouldn’t be available with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Source: @mingchikuo