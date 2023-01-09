Microsoft reportedly experimenting with GPT in Word, PowerPoint and Outlook

It looks like Microsoft is jumping on the GPT bandwagon.

According to The Information, Microsoft has added an unknown version of OpenAI’s GPT technology to Word and is working on integrating it further. It’s also being experimented with other applications, including PowerPoint.

OpenAI’s GPT computer program makes up ChatGPT, a tool that answers user questions with detailed, written responses.

In Outlook, Microsoft is reportedly using the technology to improve search results, allowing users to find emails without using keywords. The organization is also reportedly looking at how the technology could reply to emails.

As pointed out by The Verge, one of the challenges Microsoft faces in incorporating GPT is inaccuracy and bias. Privacy is another issue, a factor The Information says Microsoft has been working to address.

Source: The Information Via: The Verge