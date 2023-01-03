Ottawa resident charged with making threats on Twitter

A 19-year-old Ottawa resident has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say they were first made aware of the threats on November 8th. The tweets targeted Parliament Hill, the Department of Defense, and the Chinese and American embassies in Ottawa.

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) arrested Daniel Houde. He is charged with several counts, including knowingly uttering a threat to damage property.

Not sure if this is the digital town square Elon Musk envisioned when he bought the social media platform, which reported a spike in hate speech soon after the acquisition.

Source: RCMP