Here’s how you can find your Steam year-end recap

With Spotify and Apple’s year-end recaps out of the way, PC gaming giant Valve has launched the ‘Steam Replay 2022,’ with insights on your PC gaming habits for the year.

The recap offers information about the total number of games you played in 2022, most played game(s), number of sessions, achievements unlocked and more.

Additional information offered includes stats on how you compare against the rest of the Steam community in regards to achievements unlocked and longest playing streak.

To access your own Steam Replay, head to Steam and login with your credentials. Click on the “New & Noteworthy” section and click on “Steam Replay 2022.”

You can then choose to share your recap with a friend through a link available on your recap page or share it directly on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.

It’s worth noting that this is the first time Steam is doing a year-end recap, and from the looks of it, Steam should continue doing it every year.

Image credit: Steam

Source: Steam