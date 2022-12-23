fbpx
Nintendo’s newest deal discounts Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and more

Games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Oddworld: Soulstorm are on sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 23, 20227:01 PM EST
Nintendo has more games on sale in time for the holidays.

Switch titles like Just Dance 2023 Edition, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, and NEO: The World Ends with You are available on the list. It’s worth noting that the sale on the games ends on different dates.

Below are all of the deals:

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo

