Best Buy Top Deals with offers Boxing Week pricing on some products

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed Top Deals go live on Christmas Eve at 6pm ET, with boxing week promotions applied on some of the deals.

Some of the promotions for the week include discounts on DJI drones, Canon printers and cameras, Sony headphones, Samsung wearables and more.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S95BAFXZC): $2,399.99 (save $1,100)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $299.99 (save $93)

HP Gaming PC – Mica Silver (Intel Core i5-12400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,199.99 (save $500)

Canon MAXIFY MB2720 Office and Business Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $149.99 (save $100)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $49.99 (save $40)

Acer 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor (KA242Y ABI) – Black: $119.99 (save $80)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Silver: $399.99 (save $100)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo – Grey – Bilingual: $659.99 (save $70)

DJI FPV Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller – Dark Grey: $1,239.99 (save $130)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $449.99 (save $200)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

SanDisk 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: $24.99 (save $20)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $199.99 (save $80)

Therabody Theragun Elite Bluetooth Handheld Percussive Massage Device – Black: $399.99 (save $150)

Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $949 (save $200)

Samsung HW-Q750B/ZC 5.1.2 Channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Speakers: $649.99 (save $450)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens, Bag & Memory Card: $549.99 (save $100)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm IS STM Lens Kit, 800 SR Bag & Wrist Strap: $1,079.99 (save $170)

WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) – Black: $359.99 (save $170)

Marketplace offers:

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – V8B Cordfree Vacuum – Colour may vary (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $279.99 (save $120)

Narwal T10 4-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self Cleaning Station, Self Washing and Drying with LiDAR Navigation, Smart Mapping, 2 Suction Mode for Hard Floor and Pet Hair, White: $799.99 (save $600)

Acer 14-inch Swift 5 Touch (Intel I7-1165G7/16Gb/512Gb SSD/Win11) – Manufacturer ReCertified w/ 1 Year Warranty: $899.99 (save $400)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online on December 24th at 6pm ET/3pm PT. The deals mentioned above end on December 31st.

Check out all the deals here.