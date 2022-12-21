Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series rumoured to launch on February 1st

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be the hottest Android device to launch in the first quarter of 2023. Now two well-known, often-reliable leakers claim the South Korean tech giant’s phones will launch on February 1st.

Both Ice Universe and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) agree on this date.

The Galaxy s23 is rumoured to sport a QHD+ 3088 x 1440-pixel resolution, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage, four rear cameras with a 200-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

Further, Samsung’s flagship will feature Bluetooth, USB-xC, a gyrosensor, a proximity sensor, a light sensor, an under-display fingerprint reader, face recognition and a 4,855mAh battery that will be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery.

Source: Ice Universe, OnLeaks