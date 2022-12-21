Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [December 22 – 28]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New Deals:

Limited-time offer: get the third month free with all prepaid voice plans. Activate by January 5

Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 50, and 100 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 100 & 100 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Save up to 50% on Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro when you purchase select Samsung phones.

Ongoing deals:

Student Offer : Get 15GB data for 45/mo with proof of enrollment in QC

Save $25/mo for every team member you add on your account

Get an unlimited plan including 50GB of shareable data for $85/mo in main regions, for $75/mo in MB & SK and 20GB for $55/mo in QC

Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans and 100MB bonus with $25 prepaid plan

Save $50 when you buy online. Get a new phone on an eligible 2-year plan, or bring your own.

Business Fibe 50 : Get a $200 credit (ON)

Switch to Bell and save $300 per line

Online only: bring your own phone and save $10/month for 12 months.

Keep your business and all of its devices connected with plans starting at $10/mo.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

Limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch

Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get Crave Mobile for 24 months

Various phone accessories on sale

Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 20GB for $45/mo for 15 months in QC and 40GB for $50/mo for 15 months in main regions

Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $72/mo!

Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet when you pair with a mobile plan. That’s up to $540 in savings! ON

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.

One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.

Noticeable price changes:

Get an iPhone 14 128 GB at $0 thanks to the Take-back Credit, and trade-in credit.

New deals:

Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $20 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service. TV 5 choices + Unlimited 60 Internet for $100/month. High-performance Unlimited 400 Internet with the most secure Wi-Fi for $73/month. 100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice. Get up to $500 in credit for a new device when you sign a new service agreement.



Ongoing deals:

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories.

Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

For a limited time get a 10 GB bonus data every month for 12 months when you activate on plans $30/mo+. Plus, get your third month free

Ongoing deals:

Get 20 GB for only $45/month in QC and get 40 GB for only $50/month in ON. After a $10 bill credit for 15 months

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 plan.

Get bonus 2GB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $30/mo plans and up

New $30 prepaid plan

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Mobile plans start at $60/mo+ for 24 months

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $0/mo for 24 months on select plans with financing. Conditions apply

Get double the data this Boxing Week! Get 50GB for just $75/mo in ON, BC and AB or for just $65/mo in MB and SK.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $0/mo for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge. Certain conditions apply.

Ongoing deals:

Get even more value when you add family to your Rogers Infinite plan and share data. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $35/mo. for 20GB (QC), $45/mo. for 25GB (SK, MB) or $55/mo. for 25GB (ON, AB, BC).

Get 40GB to share for just $50/mo per line in QC.

Trade in an eligible iPhone and enjoy a one-time trade-in credit of up to $1,000 towards the device of your choice with financing and select plans.

Save $50 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year (up to $75 value) when you link your Rogers Connections Mastercard account to your Rogers postpaid account and eligible wireless plan.

Student mobile plans starting at just $55/mo!

This holiday season, get 6GB of non-shared data at speeds up to 150Mbps for only $45/mo in QC and get 15GB of non-shared data at speeds up to 150Mbps for only $60/mo in other regions.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 9x faster upload speeds for only $89/mo. (BC &AB)

Our biggest deal on data: get 50GB for only $55 per month. (QC)

Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bring-It-Back

Get up to $867 off iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In

Enjoy unlimited talk, text and get 50GB of high-speed data for $60 per month. Offer includes a $10 bill credit for 24 months on any in-market Unlimited 5G plan when you bring your own device. (QC)

Refer a friend for TELUS residential and security services and each get a $100 bill credit when they sign up. Offer ends January 16, 2023

Ongoing deals:



Save $120 on Stream+ when you add it to a 5G+ or CAN/US Unlimited Data plan.

Holiday offer: get 100GB for $80/month (ON, BC, AB) or for $70/month (SK, MB). Offer includes a $10 bill credit for 24 months on any in-market Unlimited 5G plan.

Get a $10 monthly bill credit for two years on any in-market Unlimited 5G plan when you bring your own device in QC and when you shop smartphones online or bring your own device in other regions.

Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan plus receive a $5 credit each month for 12 months.

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get up to 50% off on the latest accessories.

Shop for iPhone 14 family and get the Apple Watch Series 8 for only $28.75 per month. Plus, share your phone’s unlimited data with your watch for only $10 extra per month.

Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.

Get a bonus 500 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, get 20GB of 4G speed data for only $45/mo

For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points.

Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.

Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.

Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay

Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays

Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.

New deals:

Get 1 month’s fee in credit with all the talk, text & data plans except the $25/mo plan

Ongoing deals:

Exclusive offer for Quebec : Get 8GB of bonus data on plans $40+ as of your second anniversary date.

Get your chatr SIM card for 70% off.

Get 2GB bonus data with Autopay on all talk, text & data plans and 500MB bonus data with Autopay on $25/mo plan

Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get $150 off Apple Watch 7 and SE. Offer ends January 3, 2023

Get 50% off on eligible Unlimited Internet plans, based a $40/mo. credit for 12 months on a 50 Mbps Unlimited Internet plan. Current price: $80/mo.(ON)

Get 20GB for $55/mo or 40GB for $60/mo after a credit of $10/mo for 15 months in QC or after a credit of $15/mo for 15 months in other regions.

Ongoing deals:

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/mo when you bring your own phone + a $50 Visa prepaid card (QC).

Get 8 GB for $55/mo. when you bring your own phone (excluding QC).

Get 3 GB for $35/mo when you bring your own phone. (QC)

Get a $50 Visa Prepaid card with $39/mo, $40/mo, $50/mo, $53/mo & $70/mo internet plans in QC.

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $32/mo.

Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One.

Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $72/mo. based on a monthly credit for 12 months (ON).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).

Purchase the Motorola Edge 2022 on Sweet Pay and receive a pair of Motorola Verve Buds 120 True Wireless Headset.

100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.

GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.

Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Holiday Offer : Bring your own phone plans : 10GB for $30/mo, 40GB for $40/mo, 45GB for $50/mo and 50GB for $60/mo

Get unlimited talk, text and 50GB per year of Fast LTE Data for only $99 per year. New Prepaid lines only.

Get 10GB of bonus data per month for 12 months on select plans

Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months

Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

New deals:

Sign up for new wireless service or upgrade your device and save $15/month for 24 months when you select a new totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan.

Ongoing deals:

Get Talk + Text + Data for as low as $20 per month.

Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!

Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

New deals:

Family Share Unlimited Data plans and save up to $915

Get Rollover Data for $45/mo. You’ll save $15/mo for 15 months!

Save up to $14.38/month per line versus the competition with Eastlink’s Unlimited Data plans.

Ongoing deals:

Get a $100 welcome credit and free shipping when you sign up for a new Mobile data plan online

Get a $100 welcome credit when you order Internet online

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month!

Buy a new Mobile plan online and get a $100 welcome credit

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Change your mobile data plan anytime for free

Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans

Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans

New deals:

For a limited time, activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $100 referral bonus

Ongoing deals:

Until December 31 inclusively, a free month of mobile service is yours when you buy a phone.

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.

Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

New deals:

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV, Fibre + Internet & Mobile and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming

Get 3 months free when you sign up for Apple TV+ and choose a TV bundle or add Shaw Stream to a Fibre+ Internet plan.

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 24 months free

You can save an additional $25/mo when you add our best TV to your Fibre+ Internet and Mobile bundle.

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days

Ongoing deals:

$50 off & $25 account bonus with the purchase of a phone and a $100 top up

$50 off Sky Elite Phone with a $100 Top Up plus $25 Account Bonus.

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5 percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.

New Deals:

Special offer! Get 10GB/mo. per month of bonus data for 12 months with a minimum $40/mo. per month plan. Or, get 5GB/mo. per month of bonus data for 12 months with a $35/mo. per month plan (main regions)

Ongoing deals:

Unlimited Québec-Wide Calling Plan (New 4G Plans)

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan (New 4G Plans) – (ON, SK)

Get talk, text and up to 8GB of data for $35/mo (includes 5GB bonus data) QC for 12 months

A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.

Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.

Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

