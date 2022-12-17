New Netflix Originals in January 2023

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This January, shows and movies like Kaleidoscope, That’s ’90 Show, You People and more are coming to Netflix.

Coming Soon

Jung_E — Netflix Flm

Physical: 100 — Netflix Series

January 1st

Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series

Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

January 4th

How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film

The King of the World — Netflix Film

The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix Series

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary

January 5th

Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series

January 6th

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary

The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film

Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series

The Ultimatum: France Season 1, Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

January 10th

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy

The Hatching Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary

January 11th

Noise — Netflix Film

Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 12th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 13th

Break Point — Netflix Documentary

Dog — Netflix FIlm

Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary

Trial by Fire — Netflix Series

January 19th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime

Khallat+ — Netflix Film

That ’90s Show — Netflix Series

Women At War — Netflix Series

January 20th

Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series

Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mission Majnu — Netflix Film

Represent — Netflix Series

Sahmaran — Netflix Series

Shanty Town — Netflix Series

January 23rd

Narvik — Netflix Film

January 25th

Against the Ropes — Netflix Series

January 26th

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2– Netflix Family

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime

January 27th

King of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Lockwood & Co — Netflix Series

The Snow Girl — Netflix Series

You People — Netflix Film

January 30th

Princess Power — Netflix Family

January 31st

Cunk on Earth — Netflix Series

Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary

Image credit: Netflix