Disney Channel, Junior and XD content are now available on StackTV

Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD content is now available to StackTV subscribers in Canada.

Corus-owned StackTV costs $12.99/month and features channels like Global, Showcase, YTV, Adult Swim, Slice Teletoon, History and more (a full list of channels is available on StackTV’s website).

Unlike most streaming services, StackTV doesn’t have an app but is available as an Amazon Prime channel subscription. The platform can also be subscribed to through Rogers Ignite TV or Ignite SmartStream and FuboTV, a streaming platform available on smart TVs, iOS and Android. The Amazon Prime streaming channel costs $9.99/month; however, you’ll also need Amazon Prime to access the channel, which costs $99 a year.

Across all three new Disney-focused channels, the following content is available:

Disney Channel

Big City Greens

Bunk’d

Hamster & Gretel

Raven’s House

The Ghost and Molly McGee

The Owl House

The Villans of Valley View

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Disney Junior

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Bluey

Eureka!

Firebuds,

Gigantosaurus

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

PJ Masks

Puppy Dog Pals

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Disney XD

Ghostface

Back in 2021, Corus announced that StackTV had 800,000 subscribers across StackTV and its Teletoon+ Amazon Prime channel. While the media company hasn’t announced updated subscriber numbers, the base has likely grown at least slightly since then.

