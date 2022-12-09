Fortnite Chapter 4 offers improved graphics with Unreal Engine 5.1

Fortnite‘s long-awaited Chapter 4 is out now.

The chapter introduces new ways to get around the map, like riding on a dirt bike, rolling within a snowball or launching yourself with a Shockwave Hammer. There are several new locations around the map, including Frenzy Fields, The Citadel, Brutal Bastion, Anvil Square, and more, while new weapons like the Ex-Caliber rifle, Thunder shotgun, Maven auto shotgun, Red Eye assault rifle and more are here to refresh the combat feel in the game.

Despite all the in-game changes and improvements, one of the more important updates is an under-the-hood one. Fortnite now runs on Unreal Engine 5.1, which means the game can take advantage of several fancy new, innovative visual features that would make the cartoon-ish game more lifelike.

It’s worth noting that the following visual improvements brought about by Unreal Engine 5.1 are available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, high-end PCs and cloud gaming.

“Unreal Engine 5 ushers in a generational leap in visual fidelity, bringing an unprecedented level of detail to game worlds like the Battle Royale Island,” reads Epic Games’ blog post about the updates. “Next-gen Unreal Engine 5 features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are now available in Fortnite Battle Royale on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming!”

What this means is that with features like ‘Nanite,’ each brick, stone, wood planks and other in-game architecture will be more detailed, while ‘Lumen’ would allow for “high-quality ray traced reflections on glossy materials and water.”

Similarly, with ‘Virtual Shadow Maps,’ each brick, leaf, and modeled detail will cast a shadow, while things like hats and other small details on characters will also cast shadows. Temporal Super Resolution (TSR) would allow for higher-quality graphics and visuals to be rendered when playing the title at a high framerate.

Check out the minimum and recommended PC specs to run the visual features here. Learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 and the visual upgrades it brings along here.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games