Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

At The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring won the award for ‘Game of the Year.’ Given I’m a massive fan of FromSoftware’s title, I voted for the game to win at The Game Awards 2022, so I’m glad it beat out God of War Ragnarök.

The title was up against A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Game of the Year.

Elden Ring released back in January 2022, and I’ve spent countless hours playing the title since then. The game was developed by FromSoftware, but its impressive lore comes from Songs of Ice and Fire’s (Game of Thrones) George R.R. Martin.

In other Elden Ring-related news, a PVP colosseum mode that allows players to fight against one another was recently added to the game.

For more on Elden Ring, check out my in-depth look at the title. For all of the major announcements from The Game Awards, follow this link.