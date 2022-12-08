fbpx
Resources

Here are all the reveals from The Game Awards 2022

So many amazing games coming in the next year

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 8, 202210:58 PM EST
0 comments

At this year’s The Game Awards, Elden Ring took home top honours for ‘Game of the Year, and Marvel Snap won the award for ‘Best Mobile Game.’ Scarface himself, Al Pacino, also made a surprise appearance to announce the award for ‘Best Performance,’ which went to Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök.

We also learned that Kevin Conroy, who recently passed away, will be reprising his role as Batman one final time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Below are all of the most notable announcements from The Game Awards 2022:

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Vampire Survivors (coming to Mobile, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One)

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (soon to Mobile)

Mike Mignola’s HellBoy Web of Wyrd  (Steam, PS4. PS5. Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch_

Horizon: Call of the Mountain (PSVR February 22, 2023)

Post Trauma (PC and console)

Viewfinder (PS5)

Relic Hunters (Steam)

After Us (Spring 2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Replaced (2023, Xbox Series X|S)

Street Fighter 6 (June 2nd, 2023, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

Hades II

Judas (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Store)

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (March 17th, 2023, Nintendo Switch)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (coming 2023, Meta Quest VR)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (February 28, 2023)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — new trailer

Party Animals (early 2023)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (March 17th, 2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Immortals of Avalum (2023, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Death Stranding 2 (PS5)

Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (August 2023)

Wayfinder (Fall, 2023, PC, PS5 and PS4)

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (April 19th, 2023)

Nightingale (PC)

Fire Emblem: Engaged (Nintendo Switch, January 20th, 2023)

Blue Protocol (2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

Remnant 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Store, Steam)

Transformers Reactivate

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (End of 2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Meet Your Maker (April 4th, 2023, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Space Marine 2 (2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Crash Team Rumble (2023, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

The Lords of the Fallen (PS5, Steam, Xbox Series X|S)

Crime Boss

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2023, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

Armored Core VI Fire of Rubicon (2023, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

Final Fantasy XVI (June 22nd, 2023, PS5)

Wild Hearts (February 17th, mobile, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Comments