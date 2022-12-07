Echo Show 15 update brings Amazon Fire TV to the smart display

Amazon Canada is launching the Amazon Fire TV experience on all new and existing Echo Show 15 devices with a free update on December 7th.

Now, Echo Show 15 users can find and watch more than a million movies and TV episodes through streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+ and more, as long as they have a subscription.

To launch a streaming app, you can say, “Alexa, open Fire TV,” or “Alexa, open Disney+.” You can even be more specific and say, “Alexa, play The Rings of Power.” You can also pair the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd-gen). Tap the home button on the remote, quickly access the Fire TV, and click on the live TV button or go straight to your content with one of the app buttons on the remote.

Back in September, Amazon introduced custom-built spatial audio processing for the Echo Studio, and now it’s also coming to the Echo Show alongside the Fire TV.