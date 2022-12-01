Steam will give away one Steam Deck per minute during The Game Awards

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards takes place on Thursday, December 8th this year. You can watch the event live for a chance to win a new Steam Deck.

Valve is giving away a new Steam Deck to a random Steam user every minute of The Game Awards, and users in Canada can participate.

The Steam Decks being given away are the 512GB model, which normally cost $819 and feature premium anti-glare etched glass. It also comes with an exclusive carrying case, an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th! Learn more and register for the giveaway here: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO (everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) pic.twitter.com/sszM49VHQw — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 30, 2022

It’s worth noting that the Steam Deck giveaway is only available for Steam customers who are in Canada, the U.S., the UK or EU, have a Steam account in good standing, and have made a Steam purchase between November 14th, 2021 and November 14th, 2022.

Register for the giveaway here. “You must register to enter the drawing and be watching The Game Awards on Steam to be eligible to win,” reads Steam’s page. “On December 8th when The Game Awards airs, every minute a random name will be drawn from the pool of registrants currently watching the show on Steam.”

The event can be streamed live at https://steam.tv. Winners will be announced in the live chat as the drawing takes place.

Full giveaway rules can be found here.

Learn more about the Steam Deck here.

Image credit: Steam

Source: Steam