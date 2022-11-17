Amazon cuts employees working on Alexa, other devices and services

Amazon has begun to lay off employees with cuts in its devices and services organization.

In an internal letter posted to the company’s website, Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services, said impacted employees were notified of their dismissal on November 15th.

Limp blames the cuts on “an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

Some of the impacted employees are based in Canada.

The same reasoning was used by various other tech giants for their layoffs. Meta began laying off 13 percent of its workforce last week. Shopify laid off 1,000 employees in July.

Limp’s letter says if the impacted employees can’t find another role in the company, they will be given separation payment and transitional benefits.

Despite the layoffs, the company says it will continue to invest in the department.

“I do want to emphasize that the devices & services organization remains an important area of investment for Amazon, and we will continue to invent on behalf of our customers,” Limp wrote.

It’s not clear how many employees have been impacted by the recent layoffs, as more cuts are expected soon. The company is expected to trim its workforce by 10,000 employees in its devices, retail, and human resources department.

Source: Amazon