Apple Black Friday deals includes bonus gift cards up to $350

Following closely in the footsteps of previous years, Apple’s Black Friday deals net shoppers a few extra dollars in gift cards. However, not all deals are created equal.

Most things like iPhone 13 models, Beats headphones/earbuds, iPads and several Apple accessories will net you a $70 gift card. On the other hand, specific AirPods net you $105 gift card, and some MacBooks come with a $350 gift.

You can explore all the deals here. They run from Black Friday on November 25th to Monday the 28th.

It’s also worth noting that you don’t get a gift card if you plan to buy something with Apple’s device financing. You can also only stack two promos per person. You can only redeem this deal by shopping at Apple Store locations, Apple Online Store, the Apple Store app or by calling 1-800-My-APPLE.

It’s also worth noting that the gift card can be redeemed in Apple Stores for hardware or online for software or subscriptions.

Full deal

$35 gift card

AirPods (2nd Gen)

AirPods (3rd Gen)

Lightning AirPods case

Beats Flex

MagSafe Duo Charger

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

Smart Keyboard Folio

$40 gift card

9th gen iPad

$70 gift card

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone SE

iPhone 12

iPad mini

iPad Air

Apple Watch SE

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Beats studio3 Wireless

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Studio Buds

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

$105 gift card

AirPods Max

Mac – $140 gift card

Mac mini

Mac – $210 gift card

M1 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

iMac 24-inch

Mac – $280 gift card

M2 MacBook Pro

Mac – $350 gift card

M1 MacBook Pro 16

M1 MacBook Pro 14

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

Source: Apple