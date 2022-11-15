Netflix now lets you easily kick freeloaders from your account

Have you been a bit liberal with your Netflix password sharing and wish you could subtly kick a few people off your account without changing your password or signing every device out?

The streaming giant has launched a new setting that allows you to do exactly that.

According to a recent blog post from the company, a new feature called ‘Manage Access and Devices’ allows subscribers to view recent devices that have used your account and log them out with the click of a button.

This feature also allows you to see the last time they used your account and where they streamed from. While you could always kick freeloaders from your Netflix account, this previously required you to force all devices to sign out. Now, this process is far more streamlined.

Netflix recently confirmed it will start charging for “extra users” on accounts in 2023, ending the era of free password sharing. The streaming giant also recently released its $5.99/month ad-supported subscription tier, ‘Basic With Ads.’

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix