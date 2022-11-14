Walmart shares its upcoming Black Friday deal flyer

Walmart Canada has released a flyer that offers an early sneak peek of its upcoming Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 17th and online on November 16th at 9pm ET.

Check out some of the deals from the flyer below:

onn. 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $298 (regularly $498)

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with charging case: $129 (regularly $179)

Xbox Series S Console: $309.96 (regularly $379.96)

onn. 8-inch Pro Tablet: $94.98 (regularly $128.98)

Apple iPhone 12 Postpaid Phone (on financing with Rogers): Get a $300 Walmart Gift Card

iPhone 13 Postpaid Phone (on financing with Koodo): Get a $150 Walmart Gift Card

65-inch Sony X75K Smart TV: $798 (regularly $928)

Sony HTS100F Soundbar: $128 (regularly $198)

Monster 1080p Stream Projector with Screen: $248 (regularly $398)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $34 (regularly $69)

Galaxy Tab A8 32GB: $219.98 (regularly $329.98)

Acer 15.6-inch Aspire 3 FHD Windows Laptop: $379.98 (regularly $499.98)

Canon Pixma TS3420 All-in-One Printer: $49.98 (regularly $89.98)

12-inch RGB Studio Ring Light Kit: $29.98 (regularly $39.98)

Fujifilm Mini 7+ Super Bundle: $79.98 (regularly $99.98)

JBL Quantum 100 Headset: $39.96 (regularly $59.96)

Nintendo Controller and Case Bundle: $39.96 (regularly $49.96)

Xbox Series X Wireless Controller: $59.96 (regularly $74.96)

Turtle Beach Headset with Controller: $89,96 (regularly $129.96)

Xbox 10 L Mini Fridge: $88.88 (regularly $148.98)

Seagate 2TB PlayStation Gaming Hard Drive: $89.98 (regularly $119.98)

Playstation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset: $99.96 (regularly $129.96)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $64.96 (regularly $94.96)

Razer Kraken X Lite Headset: $34.98 (regularly $49.96)

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $129.98 (regularly $169.98)

HP DeskJet 3772 All-in-One Printer: $99.98 (regularly $124.98)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on November 17th and online on November 16th at 9pm ET. The deals mentioned above end on November 23rd.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.