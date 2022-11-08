Telus, Énergir and Électrobac donating various services to Ukrainian refugees in Quebec

Telus, Énergir and Électrobac are donating thousands of dollars worth of devices and mental health support to Ukrainian refugees in Quebec.

The donation is valued at $218,000 and will support 300 families.

The refugees will get smartphones refurbished by Électrobac, a company focusing on reducing e-waste. Telus will provide sim cards and free mental health consultations with professionals through the telecom company’s health care arm, Telus Health MyCare.

“By offering wireless services and access to mental health care, we’re committed to making daily life easier for those affected by global conflict who are living through challenging times,” Ali Barakat, vice president for sales and business solutions in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus