Telus added 150,000 new mobile customers in Q3, records best results since 2010

Telus says it added 347,000 new customers over the last three months across its platform.

Details in the company’s Q3 results for 2022 reveal 150,000 of the new additions are mobile customers, representing “the best quarterly results since 2010” and an 11 percent increase year over year. The reduction of pandemic restrictions and success during the back-to-school period played a role in the increase.

The company also added 124,000 connected devices. The company increased its mobile network revenue by $108 million in the last quarter. A growing subscriber base and roaming improvements played a role in the increase.

“Our robust performance reflects the chemistry of our globally leading broadband networks and customer-centric culture, which enabled our strongest quarter on record,” Darren Entwistle, the company’s president and CEO, said.

Internet

The same increase isn’t reported for the company’s internet base. While Telus did add 36,000 new customers over the last quarter, the figure was down by 10,000 year-over-year. The company blames this on customers leaving the service and “macroeconomic pressures impacting consumer purchasing decisions.”

Updated 04/11/2022 11:16am ET: The article has been updated with the correct figure on mobile network revenue.

Source: Telus