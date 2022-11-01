Pixel 7 Pro goes through a JerryRigEverything test

The one and only Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) has directed his attention to the Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s latest flagship smartphone.

In short, Nelson says that the Pixel handset “barely survived a bend test.”

Nelson’s test pushes phones to their limits by scratching the handsets, displays, camera bumps and more.

You can see a gap after the bend test, where it’s evident that it breaks the device’s water protection and is no longer working. Nelson bending the phone from the back causes this issue, and it bends more than he expected. However, there is no flex when bending it from the front.

Either way, if you get a Pixel 7 Pro, you’re going to want to use a case. For more on Google’s flagship, check out my review of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Source: JerryRigEverything