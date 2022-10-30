Did you pre-order PlayStation’s DualSense Edge gamepad?

PlayStation recently unveiled the DualSense Edge, its new ultra-customizable high-end controller. With the gamepad, you’re able to change joystick caps, remap buttons, and adjust trigger lengths. Additionally, it offers mappable back buttons and an on-controller user interface, and it also comes with a braided USB-C.

With all this in mind, this is the most customizable PS5 controller that Sony has released. However, it also comes with an expensive price tag. In Canada, you’ll have to pay a whopping $269.99 for this controller.

While I like the idea of a high-end PS5 gamepad, the cost is too steep for me, especially considering it’s half the cost of the PS5 Digital Edition.

So, my question this week is: did you pre-order the DualSense Edge, or are you interested in PlayStation’s latest controller?

Image credit: Sony