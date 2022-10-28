fbpx
Deals

Sennheiser drops prices of select headphones and earbuds by 44 percent

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Oct 28, 20227:24 AM EDT
0 comments
Sennheiser Momentum TW in open case

Sennheiser is having quite a banger of a sale on Amazon Canada today. If you’re in the market for some earbuds or headphones, check out these deals that could save you up to 44 percent.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments