Sennheiser drops prices of select headphones and earbuds by 44 percent

Sennheiser is having quite a banger of a sale on Amazon Canada today. If you’re in the market for some earbuds or headphones, check out these deals that could save you up to 44 percent.
- Sennheiser IE 300 in-Ear Audiophile Headphones for $259.95 (save $140)
- Sennheiser HD 650 for $529.95 (save $120)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds in Graphite for $259.95 (save $70)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds in White for $259.95 (save $70)
- Sennheiser HD 250BT Bluetooth Wireless Headphone for $49.95 (save $40)
- Sennheiser HD 559 Open Back Headphone for $99.95 (save $30)
