First Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer curses your ears with ‘Italian’ Chris Pratt

Just over a year after Nintendo revealed the hilariously out-there voice cast for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first trailer for the animated movie has finally been revealed.

The trailer comes from an October 6th Nintendo Direct focused entirely on the Illumination-produced film, and it gives us what we’ve all been dreading waiting for: the debut of Chris Pratt as Mario.

Before that, though, we get a look at Jack Black’s Bowser and his Koopa army, and then we’re introduced to our hero. Amusingly, Chris Pratt as Mario sounds almost entirely like normal Chris Pratt, but with the faintest faux “Italian” accent. It’s extremely bizarre and seems like it’s out of a Saturday Night Live sketch. We also get a brief look at Luigi (Charlie Day).

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) serve as co-directors, while the cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Canada's own Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) and original Mario actor Charles Martinet in various cameos. During the Direct, Nintendo also confirmed that Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron) is working with original Mario series composer Koji Kondo to integrate some of his iconic tunes into the original score.

Following a delay out of 2022, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit North American theatres on April 7th, 2023.