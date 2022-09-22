Save up to 29 percent on Samsung TVs, monitors, drives and memory

Several deals on Samsung products are currently available on Amazon Canada.

If you’re in the market for any of its tech, specifically TVs, monitors, drives and memory, then check out all the deals below as it could save you up to 29 percent:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon