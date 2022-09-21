Twitch cracks down on gambling streams, shifts monetization

Sorry xQc — it looks like Twitch is making a few changes.

The live streaming video game platform has shifted its policies regarding monetization and gambling content.

First, monetization: for the first $100,000 USD (roughly $134,634 CAD) collected via Twitch, the split remains 70 percent (the streamer) and 30 percent (Twitch). After, the split shifts to 50/50. This change won’t occur until June 2023, and Twitch says it will only affect the top 10 percent of streamers.

The current Twitch model for revenue is a 50/50 split, with bigger streamers getting the more generous 70/30 split.

The second change prohibits the streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection. Twitch will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports and poker. This change will take effect on October 18th.

An update on gambling on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/lckNTY9Edo — Twitch (@Twitch) September 20, 2022

One of the gambling sites included in the ban is ‘Stake.com,’ which is often featured by notable streamers like xQc (Felix Lengyel) and Trainwreck (Tyler Faraz Niknam).

Livestreaming gambling on Twitch has become a controversial topic, given how young the platform’s audience is. Earlier this week, streamer ItsSilker admitted that he defrauded hundreds of thousands of dollars from streamers to support his gambling habit with no way of paying them back. However, streamers like xQc and Ludwig (Ludwig Ahgren) have offered to pay back Twitch viewers and streamers who’ve bit scammed by Sliker.

xQc has lost more than $2 million CAD while gambling on Twitch.

Source: Twitch, (1)