Google Pixel 7 reveal scheduled for October 6

Out of the blue, Google announced that it’s hosting a ‘Made by Google’ event on October 6th, where it will reveal the Pixel 7 lineup, the Pixel Watch, alongside additions to the Nest smart home portfolio.

It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

The event is set to take place at 10am ET on October 6th, and the new releases from the keynote will be available to purchase the same day at the Google webstore. The keynote will be a hybrid event, with an online stream available for anyone to watch, alongside a small, invite-only in-person presence.

Google first shared a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 lineup and the Pixel Watch at its I/O event back in May. From what we know so far, the Pixel 7 line will feature an aluminum finish on its rear visor, with Android 13 pre-installed. The Pixel 7 Pro will launch in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Hazel’ colours, whereas the Pixel 7 will come in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Lemongrass,’ with both devices running on Google’s next-gen Tensor chip.

The Pixel Watch, on the other hand, will mark Google’s entry into the smartwatch/fitness tracker market. It reportedly features a bold circular dome design, with a recycled stainless steel body and customizable bands that attach and detach seamlessly.

The Watch will run WearOS, and will feature all of the staple smartwatch features we’re used to, including heart rate, sleep, and fitness tracking.

We will likely know more about the upcoming devices as we approach the event and leaks from all corners of the world start pouring in.

