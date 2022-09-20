SpaceX’s Starlink to gain more ground in Canada later this year

Starlink’s internet services will be available to more Canadians later this year, Elon Musk told a disappointed Starlink fan on Twitter.

The response stems from a post stating the internet service is available in all seven continents, with one respondent replying, “just sad it’s not available for 70 percent of Canada.”

That prompted Musk to respond. “It will be later this year when laser links activate on polar constellation.”

While positive news, it’s unclear how much the update will impact the 70 percent figure.

It’s clear the company has support in Canada, and even government bodies are utilizing its services. Both the Governments of Canada and Quebec have utilized Starlink to connect Canadians with high-speed internet access on separate occasions.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @elonmusk Via: Tesla North