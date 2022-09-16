Win a Space Black iPhone 14 Pro with MobileSyrup

The iPhone 14 Pro is available today, and many people are swarming to the Apple Store, Best Buy and carriers to purchase Apple’s new flagship smartphone. However, the cool new device starts at a pricey $1,399, so if you’re unable to buy it yourself, MobileSyrup is here to lend a hand.

Our iPhone 14 Pro contest offers the device for free for one lucky winner. The iPhone 14 Pro we have up for grabs is the ‘Space Black’ 128GB model. Our contest starts September 16th and runs until October 13th. We’ll select the winner Friday, October 14th.

The iPhone 14 Pro features a brighter 6.1-inch display with the new ‘Dynamic Island’ camera and Face ID cutout. Further, the device sports an A16 Bionic chipset and a brand new 48-megapixel main camera.

Here’s what MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rouke wrote in his recent review of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max:

“Just like it’s been for the past several years, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max remain one of the most complete and capable smartphone packages out there.”

Subscribe to our newsletter using the form below for your chance to win the Space Black iPhone 14 Pro.