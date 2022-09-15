Elden Ring, NBA 2K23 and Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox Series S bundles available at Walmart

While Sony is busy increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in Canada, Walmart is currently offering a free game with the purchase of an Xbox Series S console, as first shared by @Lbabinz on Twitter.

Listed for $379.96, you have the option to go with an Elden Ring, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or NBA 2K23 bundle.

It’s worth noting that the free titles aren’t physical discs, and you’ll receive a code via email to download the game through Xbox Live. All three bundles come with the 512GB version of the Xbox Series S, an Xbox Wireless Controller and a high-speed HDMI cable.

Learn more about the Xbox Series S here.

Follow the links the purchase the Xbox Series S Elden Ring bundle, NBA 2K23 bundle or the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Walmart for $379.96.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Walmart

Source: @Lbabinz