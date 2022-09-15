Deathloop comes to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass on September 20

Bethesda’s critically-acclaimed Deathloop will officially launch on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass on September 20th.

The first-person shooter first debuted on PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14th. PlayStation had one-year timed exclusivity on the game, which is why we’re only now getting a formal announcement of an Xbox version.

One benefit of Xbox gamers getting Deathloop later, though, is that all post-release updates are ready from the start, including photo mode and accessibility options. Further, all Deathloop owners will get a free ‘Golden Loop’ update on September 20th, which adds a new weapon, new upgrades, new enemy types, cross-platform player-vs-player multiplayer and, most notably, an extended ending. Although Deathloop garnered much acclaim last year, many did criticize it for an anticlimactic conclusion. It’s unclear exactly what this new ending will add, but it sounds promising on paper.

In any case, it’s fitting that Deathloop is finally on Xbox, given that Bethesda and subsidiary developer Arkane are both owned by Xbox. Despite this, Xbox was legally required to release the game on PlayStation first as part of an agreement signed prior to its acquisition of Bethesda. This was the same case with Bethesda’s Ghostwire: Tokyo, which was released exclusively on PS5 and PC in March. As with Deathloop, Ghostwire is expected to come to Xbox one year after its PlayStation launch — presumably, some time in late March 2023.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Xbox