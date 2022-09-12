SkipTheDishes lays off 350 employees in Winnipeg

SkipTheDishes has laid off approximately 350 employees in Winnipeg.

The company confirmed the job cuts to CBC News, stating that the decision was made “to best set the business and its partners up for sustainable growth.” Skip is based in Winnipeg but owned by Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.

A Just Eat spokesperson told CBC News that the layoffs happened last week and affect remote team members who were based in Winnipeg but supported JET’s global business. Therefore, it’s claiming that there will be “no impact to any of JET’s operations, including Skip.”

Per Skip’s Linkedin page, around 3,100 people work for the company, meaning this batch of layoffs accounts for roughly 11 percent of the company’s Canadian workforce.

Source: CBC News