PlayStation to host next State of Play on September 13

With the Tokyo Game Show coming up soon, PlayStation thinks tomorrow is the perfect time to kick off its next State of Play.

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST: https://t.co/pB7wQ5ipwv pic.twitter.com/GfbT4uK1Cy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2022

The State of Play will hit Twitch and YouTube at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

PlayStation says it will show off updates from its Japanese partners as well as some other surprises from developers around the world.

Additionally, PlayStation says the event live stream will be about 20 minutes long with new updates and fresh gameplay for ten games coming to PS5, PS4 and PS VR2.

Source: PlayStation Blog