iPhone 14 series battery repairs to cost $40 more than the iPhone 13

Battery servicing for the new iPhone 14 lineup will cost you $40 more than getting an iPhone 13 series device’s battery replaced/serviced.

According to Apple’s iPhone Battery Repair and Replacement website, the estimated cost to replace/service an iPhone 14’s battery will cost $129, compared to $89 for the iPhone 13’s battery. The same goes for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple still hasn’t revealed what battery size is used in the iPhone 14 lineup, but it did say that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro feature 23- and 29-hour battery life, respectively. Further, leaked info about battery size reveals that the iPhone 14 Pro Max actually has a smaller battery than its predecessor, and yet, a higher replacement cost.

Of course, you wouldn’t need to get the battery on your new iPhone 14 device serviced any time soon, but eventually, maybe two or three years down the road, you’ll have to shell out $129 to get the battery replaced. The pricing mentioned above applies to those customers that don’t have AppleCare+, or whose device is out of the standard one-year warranty.

It’s worth noting that the estimated pricing for battery servicing for iPhone X and newer devices is set at $89, whereas it is $65 for the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE lineups.

Via: 9to5Mac

