Elden Ring soundtrack hits Spotify, Apple Music and more

Elden Ring’s fantastic soundtrack is now available to stream online.

FromSoftware’s title now has an album that includes the 67 tracks composed for the game. You can find them on YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more.

The news regarding Elden Ring’s soundtrack was first shared in a blog post written by Tsukasa Saito, the lead sound designer and composer at FromSoftware.

In the blog post, Saito explains that though the track Song of Honor sounds like a group of choir members, the team decided that they didn’t want a group of skillful singers, so they asked the brass section of the orchestra to sing on the song instead.

Source: PlayStation Blog