Google widgets are coming to the iOS 16 lock screen

Gmail, Google Search, Google Maps and more Google widgets will be hitting iOS 16

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 12, 20226:20 PM EDT
It’s always great to see companies play nice with one another.

Google has released a blog today showing Google widgets that work well with iOS 16’s lock screen.

GIF of various Google Search Lock Screen widgets, including a rounded rectangular Search bar and four circular widgets for Voice, Lens, Translate via Lens, Shopping via Lens and Homework via Lens.

A Google Search widget is coming to the lock screen that allows users can configure it to work with your voice or camera, and you can even have translated on the widget as well.

A Chrome lock screen widget is also coming that allows users to quickly access Google Chrome, you can even load up the dinosaur game.

Additionally, a Google Maps widget is coming, so you can easily find restaurants, shops and more. Google Drive widgets are also a widget that’s coming to Google Blog. Of course, a Gmail widget is also coming, and you can customize the widget to see which inbox categories you want.

GIF of two rectangular Lock Screen widgets displaying trips to “Home” and “Google San Francisco”; four circular Lock Screen widgets for restaurants, shopping, coffee and hotels in Google Maps

Finally, a Google News widget is on its way to the iOS 16 lock screen.

These widgets will be available in the coming weeks, just download your favourite Google apps on your iPhone to access the widgets.

If you want to learn how to change your lock screen on iOS 16 check out our quick guide.

Source: Google Blog 

