Google widgets are coming to the iOS 16 lock screen

Google has released a blog today showing Google widgets that work well with iOS 16’s lock screen.

A Google Search widget is coming to the lock screen that allows users can configure it to work with your voice or camera, and you can even have translated on the widget as well.

A Chrome lock screen widget is also coming that allows users to quickly access Google Chrome, you can even load up the dinosaur game.

Additionally, a Google Maps widget is coming, so you can easily find restaurants, shops and more. Google Drive widgets are also a widget that’s coming to Google Blog. Of course, a Gmail widget is also coming, and you can customize the widget to see which inbox categories you want.

Finally, a Google News widget is on its way to the iOS 16 lock screen.

These widgets will be available in the coming weeks, just download your favourite Google apps on your iPhone to access the widgets.

If you want to learn how to change your lock screen on iOS 16 check out our quick guide.

Source: Google Blog